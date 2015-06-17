FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Wereldhave secures long term funding of 211 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wereldhave secures long term funding of 211 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Wereldhave NV

* Secures US private placement funding of 211 million euros ($237 million) with an average maturity of 12.3 years at all in cost of 2.4 pct

* Reached agreement with US and UK institutional investors to issue US private placement notes for a total amount of 211 million euros equivalent

* Transaction is expected to close in July

* Says notes are denominated in US dollars (30 million), Canadian dollars (20 million CAD ($16.27 million)), euros (120 million) and British pounds (35 million GBP ($54.74 million)) with an average weighted maturity of 12.3 years

* Notes have been swapped into euros at fixed interest rates, until maturity

Source text: bit.ly/1HRILrG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8890 euros) ($1 = 1.2292 Canadian dollars) ($1 = 0.6393 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.