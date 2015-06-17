FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NSI to partially divest stake in IOW
June 17, 2015 / 6:36 AM / in 2 years

BRIEF-NSI to partially divest stake in IOW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - NSI NV :

* Says it intends to reduce its 50.2 percent stake in Belgian REIT Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV (“IOW”)

* Says has reached an agreement with Belfius Insurance, a reference player in Belgian insurance market, which has committed to become a reference shareholder of io

* Says intends to sell a stake of between 25 pct and 35 pct of IOW shares

* Says pricing is fixed at 19.50 euros ($21.94) per share

* Says Belfius Insurance has committed to acquire 1.2 million shares (approx. 7.4 pct of IOW)

* Says IOW shares will be offered to Belgian and international institutional investors through an accelerated private placement, at a fixed offer price of 19.50 euros per share

Source text: bit.ly/1fg6W83 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8889 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

