BRIEF-ASIMCO adopts SinterCast process control technology
June 17, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ASIMCO adopts SinterCast process control technology

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - SinterCast AB :

* Says ASIMCO International Casting Co., Ltd. (Shanxi), an independent automotive components group in China, has entered into a technology supply agreement with SinterCast for Compacted Graphite Iron (CGI) product development and series production

* Says will install System 3000 Plus process control system at the ASIMCO foundry located in Shanxi, China and provide engineering support for the establishment of a robust CGI series production process Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
