June 17 (Reuters) - Kri Kri Milk Industry SA :

* Approves gross dividend of 0.06 euros per share for FY 2014

* Approves mortgage prenotation of 7 million euros ($7.90 million) in favor of Alpha Bank, on behalf of bondholders for 6 million euros bond loan Source text: bit.ly/1BlR51w

($1 = 0.8866 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)