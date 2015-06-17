BRIEF-Alma Media revises H1 guidance

June 17 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Is revising its guidance and outlook for first half of year

* Operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to remain at, or increase from, level reported for first half of 2014

* Maintains its previously stated expectation that revenue will decrease compared to first half of 2014

* Previous guidance issued on April 30, 2015 stated that both revenue and operating profit excluding non-recurring items are expected to decrease

