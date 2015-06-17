FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Alma Media revises H1 guidance
June 17, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Alma Media revises H1 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Is revising its guidance and outlook for first half of year

* Operating profit excluding non-recurring items is expected to remain at, or increase from, level reported for first half of 2014

* Maintains its previously stated expectation that revenue will decrease compared to first half of 2014

* Previous guidance issued on April 30, 2015 stated that both revenue and operating profit excluding non-recurring items are expected to decrease

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

