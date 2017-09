June 17 (Reuters) - Mondo TV SpA :

* Says reached an agreement with Suzy’s Zoo for co-production and distribution of new 2D HD animated TV series “Adventures in Duckport”

* Agreement with Suzy’s Zoo sets forth a majority share by Mondo TV on revenues deriving from exploitation of series and relevant licensing and merchandising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)