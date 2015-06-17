FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector updated data confirms Betalutin safety profile and promising efficacy
#Healthcare
June 17, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nordic Nanovector updated data confirms Betalutin safety profile and promising efficacy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Nordic Nanovector ASA :

* Announces updated results of ongoing phase 1/2 study with Betalutin in relapsed CD37+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients

* Says updated data confirm favourable safety profile of Betalutin and its promising efficacy

* New data highlight that clinical responses observed are sustained, with 5 out of 7 patients still in response, and duration of response ranging from 6 to 21+ months

* Other key finding is that Betalutin is well tolerated, with a predictable and manageable safety profile

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

