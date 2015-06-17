FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DSM and Medday to produce pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin
June 17, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DSM and Medday to produce pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Koninklijke DSM NV :

* Medday and DSM announce a partnership to produce pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin to treat progressive multiple sclerosis

* Partnership covers manufacturing and exclusive supply by DSM for Medday’s lead product MD1003 which is currently being investigated in a series of phase iii clinical trials

* The partnership will also cover the full support from DSM for regulatory filings in Europe and USA as well as an investment in a dedicated production facility at a DSM manufacturing site in Europe for the industrial scale production of pharmaceutical grade D-Biotin Source text: bit.ly/1SnyK8Q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

