June 17 (Reuters) - NSI NV

* Sells 5.7 million IOW shares, reducing its stake to 15.2 percent

* Accelerated bookbuild announced and launched today at fixed price offer of 19.50 euros

* Says 111 million euros will be used to pursue opportunities in Dutch office market, in line with NSI's strategy Source text: bit.ly/1JXWBJp Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)