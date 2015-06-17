FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Investec Property Fund to launch accelerated bookbuild
June 17, 2015 / 3:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Investec Property Fund to launch accelerated bookbuild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd

* To facilitate Griffin acquisition: Investec Bank will dispose of Investec Property Fund shares via secondary placement via an accelerated bookbuild

* Bookbuild opens with immediate effect and may close at any time hereafter

* Investec Bank Limited is acting as sole bookrunner for bookbuild

* Quantum of bookbuild will be up to value of Griffin acquisition subject to pricing and investec’s discretion

* Pricing and allocations of bookbuild will be determined as soon as practicable following closing of book Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
