BRIEF-Investec Property Fund to launch accelerated bookbuild

June 17 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd
* To facilitate Griffin acquisition: Investec Bank will dispose of Investec Property Fund shares via secondary placement via an accelerated bookbuild
* Bookbuild opens with immediate effect and may close at any time hereafter
* Investec Bank Limited is acting as sole bookrunner for bookbuild
* Quantum of bookbuild will be up to value of Griffin acquisition subject to pricing and investec’s discretion
* Pricing and allocations of bookbuild will be determined as soon as practicable following closing of book Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: