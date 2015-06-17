BRIEF-Investec Property Fund to launch accelerated bookbuild

June 17 (Reuters) - Investec Property Fund Ltd

* To facilitate Griffin acquisition: Investec Bank will dispose of Investec Property Fund shares via secondary placement via an accelerated bookbuild

* Bookbuild opens with immediate effect and may close at any time hereafter

* Investec Bank Limited is acting as sole bookrunner for bookbuild

* Quantum of bookbuild will be up to value of Griffin acquisition subject to pricing and investec’s discretion

* Pricing and allocations of bookbuild will be determined as soon as practicable following closing of book