BRIEF-Smith & Nephew gets $99 mln patent infringement payment from Arthrex
June 17, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Smith & Nephew gets $99 mln patent infringement payment from Arthrex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Smith & Nephew Plc

* Receives $99 million patent infringement payment from Arthrex

* Has received payment in connection with recent affirmation by U.S. Court of appeals for federal circuit of a $95 million patent infringement judgment against Arthrex, inc

* Smith & Nephew expects to recognize more than half of this amount in its Q2 trading report

* Although Arthrex continues to challenge some rulings in case through appellate courts, Arthrex paid $99 million in satisfaction of judgment

* Case was first filed in 2004. This latest appeal by arthrex was from a 2013 u.s. District court ruling. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
