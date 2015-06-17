BRIEF-Panmure Gordon says exchanged contracts to acquire Charles Stanley Securities

June 17 (Reuters) - Panmure Gordon & Co Plc

* Exchanged contracts to acquire Charles Stanley Securities (“CSS”), investment banking division of Charles Stanley Group

* Anticipated that acquisition will result in a significant increase in overall size of company`s portfolio of corporate clients

* Consideration for acquisition will comprise a payment on completion of up to £1.5 million in cash and deferred consideration

* Completion is expected to occur within approximately four weeks of exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [CAY.L PMR.L]