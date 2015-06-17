FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-arGEN X presents preliminary phase I results of ARGX-110
June 17, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-arGEN X presents preliminary phase I results of ARGX-110

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - arGEN X BV :

* Presents preliminary phase I results of ARGX-110 in patients with T-cell lymphomas at ICML

* ARGX-110 has been investigated in a Phase I patient cohort with advanced lymphomas expressing CD70

* Of eight patients with relapsed/refractory T-cell lymphomas in this cohort, a biologic response was observed in three patients

* Biologic response was observed in two patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (Sézary syndrome), one of which had stable disease for more than six months; and in one patient with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

