BRIEF-Conzzeta says prospective date for Plazza AG IPO set for June 26

June 18 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* Publication of listing prospectus for Plazza AG - prospective date for IPO: June 26

* Shareholders of Conzzeta AG will vote on spin-off of real estate business unit on June 22

* Share capital of Plazza is to be set at 1.035 million Swiss francs ($1.13 million). Share capital of Conzzeta AG is to be reduced by same amount

* It is expected that business will be listed as an independent company, Plazza AG, on Six Swiss Exchange on June 26