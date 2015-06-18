FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conzzeta says prospective date for Plazza AG IPO set for June 26
#Switzerland Market Report
June 18, 2015 / 5:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conzzeta says prospective date for Plazza AG IPO set for June 26

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Conzzeta AG :

* Publication of listing prospectus for Plazza AG - prospective date for IPO: June 26

* Shareholders of Conzzeta AG will vote on spin-off of real estate business unit on June 22

* Share capital of Plazza is to be set at 1.035 million Swiss francs ($1.13 million). Share capital of Conzzeta AG is to be reduced by same amount

* It is expected that business will be listed as an independent company, Plazza AG, on Six Swiss Exchange on June 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9198 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

