BRIEF-Utair-Finance proposes preliminary conditions for bonds restructuring
June 18, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Utair-Finance proposes preliminary conditions for bonds restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Utair-Finance:

* Proposes preliminary conditions for restructuring of series 5, BO-06-BO-13 and BO-16 series bonds

* Says two new bonds issues for 7 and 12 years will be issued by Finance-Avia and secured by UTair

* Says new seven-year bonds will have annual coupon rate of 8.25 pct in first-second year, 9 pct in third-fourth year and 10 pct in fifth-seven years

* Says new twelve-year bonds will have annual coupon of 0.01 pct, paid semi-annually Source text - bit.ly/1Sq8kDy

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

