June 18 (Reuters) - Flow Traders Coöperatief UA:

* Flow traders announces intention to launch its initial public offering and listing on Euronext Amsterdam

* Intended offering is expected to comprise of a secondary sale of approximately 40 pct of Flow Traders’ shares held by Summit Partners, Stichting Administratiekantoor Flow Traders, Avalon Holding BV and Javak Investments BV (Gdynia Newsroom)