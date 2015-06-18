FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Mex Polska negotiates to acquire stakes in four companies
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 18, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Mex Polska negotiates to acquire stakes in four companies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Mex Polska SA :

* Signs letter of intent with investor to acquire stakes in Mex Bistro I Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro II Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro V Sp. z o.o. and Mex Bistro IX Sp. z o.o.

* Mex Bistro I Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro II Sp. z o.o., Mex Bistro V Sp. z o.o. and Mex Bistro IX Sp. z o.o. are engaged in management of the restaurants under Pijalnia Wodki i Piwa brand

* The company has exclusivity in negotiations for 2 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.