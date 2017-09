June 18 (Reuters) - MOESK :

* Signs cooperation agreements with VTB Bank and Gazprombank at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

* Signs two credit agreements with VTB Bank for 10 billion roubles ($187.90 million) for five-year period

* Says total amount of credit lines from VTB amounts to 40 billion roubles Source text - bit.ly/1JZN1pe

