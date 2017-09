June 18 (Reuters) - Immobel SA :

* First project of “housing at reasonable price” of West Flanders will be carried out in Middelkerke-Lombardsijd

* Site between Schoolstraat and Zeelaan will include 60 social housing units and 119 units at reasonable price