BRIEF-Gaming Innovation issues of 301.1 mln new shares
June 17, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation issues of 301.1 mln new shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Has issued 301,146,000 new shares of its common stock

* Company’s share capital has increased from $20,097,495 to $50,212,095, and number of outstanding shares has increased from 200,974,952 to 502,120,952 (par value $0.10)

* 274,000,000 shares will be subject to a two-year lock-up period, whereof shares with a trading value of 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.29 million) will be released after 12 months

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7323 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

