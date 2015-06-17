BRIEF-Gaming Innovation: Bryggen Holding ups stake to 8.64 pct

June 17 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Bergen Sports Consulting AS, a company owned and controlled by Kjetil Aasen, received 20,174,941 shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc., representing 4.02 pct of outstanding shares

* Kvasshøgdi AS, company controlled by Per Grieg jr., received 23,224,190 shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc., representing 4.63 pct of outstanding shares

* Bergen Sports Consulting AS and Kvasshøgdi AS have entered into agreement to cooperate their holdings of shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. through joint owned company Bryggen Holding AS

