BRIEF-Gaming Innovation: Bryggen Holding ups stake to 8.64 pct
June 17, 2015 / 2:52 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Gaming Innovation: Bryggen Holding ups stake to 8.64 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Gaming Innovation Group Inc :

* Bergen Sports Consulting AS, a company owned and controlled by Kjetil Aasen, received 20,174,941 shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc., representing 4.02 pct of outstanding shares

* Kvasshøgdi AS, company controlled by Per Grieg jr., received 23,224,190 shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc., representing 4.63 pct of outstanding shares

* Bergen Sports Consulting AS and Kvasshøgdi AS have entered into agreement to cooperate their holdings of shares in Gaming Innovation Group Inc. through joint owned company Bryggen Holding AS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

