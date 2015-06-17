FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-South Africa's Naspers sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 20 pct higher
June 17, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-South Africa's Naspers sees FY HEPS between 15 pct and 20 pct higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Naspers Ltd

* NPN - trading statement

* Expected that earnings per share for year ended 31 March 2015, will be between 135 pct (3 422 cents) and 145 pct (3 567 cents) higher compared to prior period’s 1 456 cents

* Expect FY core headline earnings per share to be between 25 pct (2 726 cents) and 30 pct (2 835 cents) higher than comparable period’s 2 181 cents

* Headline earnings per share for year are expected to increase between 15 pct (1 741 cents) and 20 pct(1 817 cents) from prior period’s 1 514 cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
