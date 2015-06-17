FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings H1 operating profit 53,8 mln rand vs 54,6 mln rand
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 17, 2015 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Cullinan Holdings H1 operating profit 53,8 mln rand vs 54,6 mln rand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 17 (Reuters) - Cullinan Holdings Ltd

* Unreviewed condensed consolidated results for six months ended 31 March 2015

* Attributable earnings - r40,1 million

* Profit before taxation - r55,2 million

* Group operating profit (before share options) was r53,8 million for six-month period (r54,6 million in prior year six-month period)

* We are confident about long-term growth prospects for group and ability to leverage its unique scale of operation within tourism industry in Southern Africa

* From an inbound tourism perspective, in short term we expect to continue to feel impact of Ebola scare which has had a more severe impact on profitability and endured for longer than anticipated

* Marine and outbound travel businesses remains solid and with growth in financial services, we believe group is well placed for future growth

* Extremely concerned about negative impact on south african tourism from new south african visa regulations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.