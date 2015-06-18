BRIEF-VP Bank carries out a fixed-price share repurchase

June 18 (Reuters) - VP Bank AG :

* Is carrying out a repurchase of own bearer and registered shares within framework of a public fixed-price offer

* Repurchased shares are to be used for future acquisitions or for treasury management purposes

* Repurchase period will run from 22 June to 3 July 2015

* Within framework of offer, VP Bank is prepared to acquire up to a maximum 300,750 bearer shares with a nominal value of 10.00 Swiss francs at a price of 84.00 Swiss francs ($91.30) per share Source text: bit.ly/1QFgqe2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9200 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)