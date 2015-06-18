BRIEF-Premier Farnell sees H1 adjusted oper profit marginally below last year

June 18 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc

* Group gross profit at constant currency was 2 pct lower year on year.

* Whilst we expect first half adjusted operating profit to be marginally below prior year, we anticipate adjusted operating profit for FY to be broadly in line-ceo

* Group sales per day grew 5.4 pct (1.9 pct excluding raspberry pi) in Q1

* Gross margin declined sequentially 1.2 ppts versus Q4 last year.

* Expect to see majority of these savings in second half.