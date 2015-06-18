FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citycon sells the new SAMK university campus in Pori to Hemsö
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Citycon sells the new SAMK university campus in Pori to Hemsö

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Citycon Oyj :

* Says has entered into an agreement to sell the Porin Asema-aukio property to the Swedish property company Hemsö on a forward sale basis

* Says sales price for the property of about 57 million euros ($64.70 million) reflects a premium to the asset’s latest IFRS fair value (including remaining construction costs) in excess of 10 percent

* Will continue to execute its divestment strategy. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8815 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
