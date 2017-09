June 18 (Reuters) - Curasan AG :

* Concludes extrajudicial settlement with Stryker

* Stryker to pay 4,500,000.00 euros ($5.13 million)

* Full payment is due according to the contract within 14 days from signing of the settlement agreement

