FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage announces $772 million rights issue
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 18, 2015 / 12:28 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jardine Cycle & Carriage announces $772 million rights issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd

* Jardine Cycle & Carriage announces a us$772 million rights issue

* Co’s 74 pct-held subsidiary, Jardine Cycle & Carriage Limited (‘JC&C’), today announced that it is to raise approx us$772 million

* Company has undertaken to procure subscription of its share of rights issue

* Issue price of s$26.0 per share discount of about 27.9 percent to closing price on singapore exchange securities trading limited on June 18

* Intends to use to pay down term loans of about us$626 million

* Net proceeds of rights issue will be approx us$768 million, which JC&C intends to use to pay down term loans of approx us$626 million

* Will also repay certain short-term indebtedness and use remaining funds for general corporate purposes including making strategic investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.