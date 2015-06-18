BRIEF-Pharmstandard names Grigory Potapov new CEO

June 18 (Reuters) - Pharmstandard :

* Says board approved segregation of functions of strategic and operational management between senior executives with an introduction of Chief Operating Officer (COO) to organizational structure of company

* Says board of directors of company met early resignation of Vladimir Chupikov as CEO of company due to appointment to position of COO of company

* Says elected Grigory Potapov, who previously held position of first deputy CEO, as CEO

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)