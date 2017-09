June 18 (Reuters) - Hydrophi Technologies Europe SA :

* Astoria Capital SA reduces its stake in the company to 48.15 percent from 61.5 percent via two sale transactions of 5.7 mln shares in total

* Currently Astoria Capital holds 20,550,000 shares of Hydrophi Technologies Europe

