June 18 (Reuters) - Karelia Tobacco Company Inc SA

* Announces a FY 2014 net dividend of 8.37 euros ($9.55) per share

* Sets dividend’s record date as June 24, ex-dividend date as June 23 and payment date as June 30, 2015

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8763 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)