June 18 (Reuters) - InCity Immobilien AG :

* Decides on capital increase

* To increase share capital from 18,681,814.00 euros by up to 23,818,186.00 euros to up to 42,500,000.00 euros ($48.45 million)

($1 = 0.8773 euros)