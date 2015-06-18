FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Median Technologies awarded five projects and new contract
June 18, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Median Technologies awarded five projects and new contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 18 (Reuters) - Median Technologies Sa

* Announces five awarded projects and a new contract for image interpretation and management in clinical trials totaling 5.31 million euros ($6.05 million)

* Has been awarded five projects including three phase III studies sponsored by American biotech companies and by two top 25 pharmaceutical companies

* Has signed a contract for a phase IB/II study sponsored by an American biotech company

* As of June 18, order book for new awarded projects and contracts signed has grown to 9.6 million euros compared to a figure of 9 million euros for entire year 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8772 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
