BRIEF-Atea gives financial guidance for Q2 2015

* Atea issues financial guidance for Q2 2015

* Expects revenue in Q2 of about 6.40 billion - 6.60 billion Norwegian crowns ($823.35 million - $849.08 million), compared with revenue of 5.98 billion crowns during Q2 2014

* Expects an adjusted EBITDA (before share based compensation) of about 140 - 160 million crowns during Q2 2015

* Says financial guidance is based on weaker- than-expected performance in Norwegian and Danish business units, which have been impacted by slower market conditions

* Also, business experienced postponed demand from public customers following corruption investigation in Denmark

