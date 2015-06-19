FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Atea gives financial guidance for Q2 2015
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 19, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Atea gives financial guidance for Q2 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Atea ASA :

* Atea issues financial guidance for Q2 2015

* Expects revenue in Q2 of about 6.40 billion - 6.60 billion Norwegian crowns ($823.35 million - $849.08 million), compared with revenue of 5.98 billion crowns during Q2 2014

* Expects an adjusted EBITDA (before share based compensation) of about 140 - 160 million crowns during Q2 2015

* Says financial guidance is based on weaker- than-expected performance in Norwegian and Danish business units, which have been impacted by slower market conditions

* Also, business experienced postponed demand from public customers following corruption investigation in Denmark

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7731 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

