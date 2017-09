June 19 (Reuters) - Auto Trader Group Plc

* Fy revenue up 8% to £255.9 million (2014: £237.7 million)

* Adjusted underlying ebitda up 15% to £156.6 million (2014: £136.1 million)

* Operating profit 35% higher at £133.1 million (2014: £98.7 million)

* New financial year has started well and in line with board's expectations