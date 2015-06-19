FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Founder sells majority stake in Stage Entertainment to CVC
#Financials
June 19, 2015 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Founder sells majority stake in Stage Entertainment to CVC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Stage Entertainment:

* CVC Capital Partners and Joop van den Ende announced today that CVC Capital Partners will acquire over 60% of the shares in Stage Entertainment,

* Under the terms of the agreement, Joop van den Ende will retain 40% of Stage Entertainment’s shares

* Expected that the transaction will be completed in the second half of this year

* CVC Capital partners was advised by Quore Capital, KPMG, Clifford Chance, Deloitte, OC&C, Ronald Van Wechem and Reinout Oerlemans

* ABN Amro (Lodewijk Sodderland) and ING (Robert Specken) served as Joop van den Ende’s financial advisors on the transaction, and De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek (Arne Grimme) as legal advisor.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
