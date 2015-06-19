FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Stellar offers to buy 100 pct of Cadiz
June 19, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stellar offers to buy 100 pct of Cadiz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Cadiz Holdings Ltd

* Board of directors of Cadiz has received notification from Stellar, of its firm intention to make an offer to acquire 100% of total issued ordinary shares in Cadiz

* Offer consideration represents a valuation, at date of this announcement, of Cadiz shares of R1.29 per share

* Scheme will result in Bidco owning 100% of offer shares as well as termination of cadiz’ listing on main board of JSE Ltd

* As at date of this announcement, Stellar has received irrevocable undertakings from cadiz shareholders holding 47.21% of voting rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
