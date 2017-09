June 19 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Medium-term targets: sales of 220 million - 250 million Swiss francs ($271.00 million) and an EBITDA margin of 9-11 pct

* For fiscal year 2015, the group expects sales of approximately 165 million francs, an EBITDA of 12 million francs and net profit of 3.0 million francs