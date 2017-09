June 19 (Reuters) - Puretech Health Plc

* Offer price set at 160 pence per ordinary share

* Successfully raises $171 million (£108 million) in premium list main market initial public offering

* Total market capitalisation of Puretech at commencement of conditional dealings will be approximately 363.6 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Kate Holton)