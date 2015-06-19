FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Sfinks Polska intends to buy 100 percent of Da Grasso
June 19, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Sfinks Polska intends to buy 100 percent of Da Grasso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Sfinks Polska SA :

* Signs agreement with intention to buy 100 percent of Da Grasso Sp. z o.o. from Karolina Rozwandowicz and Magdalena Pirog, for 55 million zlotys ($14.9 million)

* Have exclusivity to conduct negotiations to buy Da Grasso till March 31, 2016

* Transaction is dependent upon approvals from Polish Antimonopoly Office (UOKiK) and company’s supervisory boards

* Da Grasso S. z o.o. manages a chain of 170 restaurants in Poland offering Italian cuisine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6826 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
