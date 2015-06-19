FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vodafone Germany secures additional spectrum
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
June 19, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Vodafone Germany secures additional spectrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc

* Vodafone germany secures additional spectrum

* Vodafone has acquired rights to: . 2 x 10 mhz in 700 mhz band; . 2 x 10 mhz in 900 mhz band; . 20 mhz in 1.5 ghz band; and . 2 x 25 mhz in 1.8ghz band.

* Has secured spectrum for mobile data and voice services in federal network agency’s auction for a total cost of eur 2,091million (£1,494 million)

* Spectrum acquired will enhance Vodafone Germany’s 4G network, increasing data traffic capacity and speed on 4G while improving voice quality on gsm services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
