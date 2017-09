June 22 (Reuters) - Sika AG :

* Schenker-Winkler Holding (SWH) requests change of the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on July 24

* SWH now requests only the removal of the independent board member Daniel Sauter

* Board of directors will examine request of SWH and will communicate in due course