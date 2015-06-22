FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific to acquire Biomnis Group
June 22, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Eurofins Scientific to acquire Biomnis Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Eurofins Scientific SE :

* Sings exclusive agreement with Financière Bio Alfras SAS to acquire Biomnis Group for about 220 million euros ($250.54 million)

* Transaction is expected to be completed over summer, subject to customary closing conditions

* Following the recent Biomnis restructuring, Eurofins expects that the company’s EBITDA margin should progressively expand from the current low double-digit level towards industry standards and Eurofins’ objective over the next few years

* Biomnis has two main sites in France (Lyon and Paris) and one site in Ireland, it also owns 26 medical biology sites across France that run less complex tests Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8781 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
