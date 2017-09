June 19 (Reuters) - Newriver Retail Ltd

* Raising gross proceeds of £150 million

* 50,000,000 new ordinary shares in Newriver have been placed by Liberum and Peel Hunt at a price of 300 pence per placing share

* Placing shares being issued represent approximately 40 per cent of Newriver's issued ordinary share capital prior to placing