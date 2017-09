June 19 (Reuters) - Kerevitas Gida :

* To increase share capital ($2.30 million) from 3.7 million lira to 6.2 million lira

* 2.5 million lira nominal value shares will be issued for FFK Fon Finansal Kiralama in a private placement

