BRIEF-Zealand Pharma increases share capital after exercise of employee warrants
#Healthcare
June 22, 2015 / 5:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Zealand Pharma increases share capital after exercise of employee warrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Announces that its share capital has been increased by nominal 46,521 Danish crowns ($7,110) divided into 46,521 new shares with a nominal value of 1 crown each

* Exercise price is 94.60 crowns per share for 33,506 of new shares of nominal 1 crown and 77.00 crowns per share for 13,015 of new shares of nominal 1 crown

* Says it has no impact on company’s financial outlook for 2015

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5457 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

