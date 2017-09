June 22 (Reuters) - Nakhodka Active Marine Fishery Base OJSC :

* Decides to sell 15 pct stake in Otkrytaya baza bunkerovki rybolovnogo flota LLC to Oleg Darkin for not less than 86.8 million roubles ($1.60 million)

