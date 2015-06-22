FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PNE Wind says applicants request to convene General Meeting of Shareholders with supplementary motions
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 22, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-PNE Wind says applicants request to convene General Meeting of Shareholders with supplementary motions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - PNE Wind AG :

* Convening and supplementary motions for a new general meeting of shareholders

* Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft and Mr Zours informed PNE Wind on Friday evening to convene a general meeting of shareholders with supplementary motions

* They have requested company to immediately convene a new general meeting over a two day period

* Convening and supplementary motions includes, inter alia, proposal to remove entire existing supervisory board

* Applicants also propose that PKF Deutschland GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, be appointed as independent auditor for FY 2015 and for audit review

* Finally, applicants requests that two special audits be placed on agenda Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.