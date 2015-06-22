FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Casinos & Gaming
June 22, 2015 / 6:12 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-bwin.party sells World Poker Tour to Ourgame for 35 mln usd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc

* Sale of World Poker Tour to Ourgame

* Sold on a debt free/ cash-free basis for US$35m, payable in cash

* Ourgame is a Hong Kong-listed social gaming company with interests across Asia and a market capitalisation of approximately HK$5.7 billion (US$733m)

* Under the terms of the transaction, bwin.party will continue to sponsor various WPT events and television shows in both the United States and Europe until 31 December 2016.

* In addition, bwin.party also has a right of first refusal over such additional sponsorship opportunities that may become available until 31 December 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
