June 22 (Reuters) - Capita Plc

* Capita selected by NHS England to become sole provider for primary care support services framework

* Four year sole provider framework has a maximum total value of 1 bln stg

* Initial 7 to 10 year contract for Capita to deliver administrative support services for primary care in England is anticipated to be valued at up to circa 400 mln stg